Letter: In support of Tony Jurgens

I have worked with Tony Jurgens for over eight years on the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Finance Council and recently on Hastings Knights of Columbus leadership. During this time I observed that Tony understands the issues being dealt with, provides leadership suggestions and puts in much effort to make good things happen. I have not been involved in politics before but when Tony asked me to be involved in his campaign, I accepted, as I would very much like to see him represent this district at the Minnesota House of Representatives. I believe he would make an excellent leader and representative.