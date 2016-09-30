Letter: Candidate questions campaign practices

Did you know that Minnesota Statute 211B.13 states that the giving of prizes (or anything of value) to induce voters to vote for a certain person is illegal? In last week’s paper, there was a letter to the editor from two council candidates thanking the voters that attended their fundraiser and to businesses for the donations that were given away as prizes.

As the current Ward 3 council member, I am asking people to re-elect the experience, knowledge, and leadership that I bring to the city council on Nov. 8.

Editor’s note: The letter being referenced was written by council candidates Tina Folch, Ward 1, and Lisa Siebenaler Leifeld, Ward 3. The letter noted a number of business that donated items for a bean bag tournament fundraiser, but did not specify how those items were used.