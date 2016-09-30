Letter: In support of Tony Nelson

Hastings has always been a great little town, but have you seen all of the improvements that have been happening over the last eight years? Everything looks amazing. The current city council has done a great job of keeping Hastings on the right track and Tony Nelson, the Ward 3 councilmember, has been a big part of the decision making. Tony is a numbers guy. He works for Dakota County at the Hastings office as a finance manager; prior to that he was in property taxation. He understands that our tax dollars are precious and should be spent wisely. I read in the paper that our tax rate is going down again and that is great news for a property owner in Ward 3.

One of the new improvements that I have seen that you may not be aware of is that the entrance to the parking lot to the ice arena has been widened so that traffic can flow much better than it has in the past. As a mother of a couple of boys that play hockey, I can appreciate that I will not spend so much time trying to leave the hockey arena. In speaking with Tony, who chairs the parks committee, this was one of his many great ideas over the last eight years. Sometimes it is the little things in life that matter most, and I will take spending more time with my family over waiting in traffic. Re-elect Tony Nelson for Ward 3 in November.