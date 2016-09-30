Letter: In support of Tony Jurgens

I’ve reviewed the numerous pieces of literature from Don Slaten compared with two from Tony Jurgens. One thing is apparent to me. Tony Jurgens advocates for fiscal responsibility both as an individual and for government.

And, he has experience with money matters. He has served as an insurance agent and as a treasurer. He has extensive experience volunteering for and listening to citizens in the community.

He is for curbing unnecessary governmental spending and for tax relief.

Tony is for accountability, responsibility and independence from governmental overreach.

I can’t think of a better way to foster a community of excellence.

Editor’s note: Tony Jurgens is running for State Representative District 54B.