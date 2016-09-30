Letter: HHS alumni banquet a strong tradition

History has been a large part of the fabric of Hastings, and we honor many of our traditions throughout the year. One that is “longer and stronger” than most is the Hastings’ High School Alumni Association” and its annual banquet. We all know many classes celebrate every five years, but some classes do not, or maybe you have not been able to attend your class reunion. You have another option! The Annual Alumni Banquet is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate the Hastings High School experience all graduates have had.

This autumn, when Homecomings are popular, we are asking you to “come home to the HHS Alumni Banquet!” It is an opportunity to celebrate the memories of the classes of HHS over the last 133 years. Yes, you read that right. We are the oldest active Alumni Association in the entire U.S.

The date is Saturday, Oct. 8, with social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6:15 p.m. The place is The Onion Grille. Come reminisce, laugh and remember the long history of the classes of HHS. All are welcome from every year. Fill a table from your graduate year with all of your close friends and families.

Call 651-592-2725 for reservations. Like us on Facebook.