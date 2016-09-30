Letter: In support of Lisa Leifeld

I am writing to show my support for Ward 3 City Council Candidate Lisa Siebenaler Leifeld. I have known Lisa for over 20 years. She has been serving the citizens of Hastings for almost as long. When I say serving, I really mean serving. She has worked in our community of Hastings as a server at a favorite local restaurant, in a local mortgage office supporting residents who are pursuing their dream of homeownership, and most currently at a local financial institution helping customers with their banking needs. Lisa was born and raised in Hastings and she has a strong desire to serve the community that she calls home.

Lisa cares about the people of Hastings and the issues that are important to them. She will listen to what the residents have to say. I have no doubt that Lisa is the candidate who will represent Ward 3 the best at City Hall. Lisa is passionate about youth in Hastings. Opportunities for our youth have been an issue in Hastings for as long as I can remember. I believe that Lisa is the candidate who will finally work toward getting something accomplished. She has both the desire and drive to make Hastings a better place for us all to live.

I urge you to please join me in voting for Lisa Siebenaler Leifeld for City Council, Ward 3.