Letter: Lewis opponents take comments out of context

There are certain political elements within the 2nd Congressional District that are incessantly demanding that Republican candidate Jason Lewis release all of his radio transcripts. In 20 years of broadcasting, Jason discussed a variety of political, economic and historical topics. He often used absurd examples to disprove unsound theories. Jason’s liberal opponents have taken these examples totally out of context, creating many ridiculous falsehoods about Jason’s positions. Voters in search of the truth will not be well served if Liberals were given access to these records. Voters have already been deceived by those who have distorted the truth.