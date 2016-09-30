Letter: Thanks to those who helped HFS school supply program

The generosity of the Hastings community helped 301 kids from 158 families begin the school year with everything they need to learn and be successful. Hastings Family Service coordinated the distribution of backpacks and school supplies over five distribution dates in August and served several families over the past couple of weeks as well. Families continue to struggle to make ends meet. The school supplies program takes some pressure off of already stretched budgets.

Thanks to the many churches, groups, businesses, families and individuals that collected and donated school supplies or provided monetary support to purchase the needed supplies. Special thanks to the school supply distribution volunteers, Middle School Tug of War participants and supporters, Christ’s Family Church for supplying hundreds of needed binders and markers, and to Phyllis and Tony Reilly for helping HFS provide ice cream cones for all of the kids (and lots of moms and dads too)! The school supply recipients left with lots of supplies and smiles! Thank you!