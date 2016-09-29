Letter: Political party roles have reversed

When did the roles of the major political parties get reversed? For many decades Republicans were blamed or credited for supporting the goals of businesses and allegedly drawing fat cat donors. A careful scrutiny of current donors shows that the biggest political PACs, labor unions, teachers’ unions, public employee unions, fund managers, capital groups, etc., give to the Democrat party and especially to Hillary Clinton. Do they figure that to play they must pay?

Ironically, the 2nd Congressional District race features the wealthy Angela Craig hauling in huge chunks of cash from similar donors. Meanwhile, the candidate with the least wealth, Jason Lewis, is receiving his financial support from hundreds of small donors. The role of the parties and candidates have certainly changed in the last decades, but the myth that the Democrat party is the party of the little guy, has been shattered.