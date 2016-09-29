Letter: Council candidates express thanks

We would like to warmly thank local businesses for supporting our “Battle of the Wards” Bean Bag Tournament Fundraiser which was held in August. Thank you to Wyatts for graciously donating the use of their facility. In addition, we would like to thank Planet Beach, Anytime Fitness, Jeannie Tribe Photography, Second Childhood, Mississippi Clayworks, Elm Salon & Spa, Bella Vista, Hastings YMCA, Great Clips, Culvers, Busted Nut, Green Mill and Red Rock Cafe for donating some spectacular items! Last but not least, thanks goes out to those of you who participated, making it a very memorable afternoon of playing bags. Thank you all for your support.