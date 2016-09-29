Letter: In support of Tony Nelson

I am very excited to share with you why everyone in Ward 3 should vote to re-elect Councilmember Tony Nelson. Tony has been serving the residents of Ward 3 and Hastings on the City Council for the last eight years. Look at of the great changes our Riverfront has seen over this time. It looks amazing. A new state-of-the-art bridge and a riverfront that we can all be proud of show the amount of dedication to Hastings Tony has shown serving on the City Council. But what I am most excited about is the new artist lofts that will be built on that old empty lot by the railroad tracks. From what I have read in this newspaper over the last few months regarding this project is that the city gave the property to Artspace so that they can build housing with workspace for any artist. To take an old lot and turn it into something great shows good government at work. It shows good collaboration between the City and Artspace.