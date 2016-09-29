Letter: Angie Craig’s latest TV commercial

“Deception by Design” is the only way to describe the campaign of Angie Craig. In her latest commercial, she pats herself on the back for starting a veterans’ program at her workplace as evidence that she cares about veterans. Hey Angie, what company hasn’t started a veterans’ program? Stop claiming credit for something that most companies commonly do and acting so magnanimous. You act like veterans are so broken we couldn’t make it without you. That is typical behavior of elitist and progressive leftists.

In 2012, when you were an executive at St. Jude’s Medical, the company paid $3.65 million as part of a settlement for inflating the cost of replacement pacemakers and defibrillators purchased by the Departments of Defense and the VA. You claim to be a champion for the common guy but you’re really not. While at St. Jude’s Medical, you lobbied hard for Obamacare to get more customers, then after it passed you lobbied again for repeal of medical device tax.

You keep changing the rules to give yourself more money at the expense of the American people. Not only that, after people’s health insurance premiums have skyrocketed, you claim Obamacare didn’t go far enough. Angie, you’re cut from the same cloth as Washington insiders and want congressional power to stuff your pockets with more back-room deals at the expense of the American people. As an Iraq War veteran who lives in the 2nd Congressional District, I’m disgusted and find it deplorable you would use veterans as pawns and props for your campaign for Congress. I am not buying what you’re selling and I won’t pay your tab.