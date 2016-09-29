Letter: In support of Don Slaten

Why does a candidate enter a “race for public service?” If it were to help one in a genealogy research, it might be a way to have an opponent gather information for you. Certainly, it’s not for the money. It can get downright muddy and malicious – in today’s political arenas.

A “run” requires stamina, others who agree with common concerns, a positive temperament, a willingness, with honesty, to do good for others.

Asking Don Slaten, MN District 54B candidate for office, if he would be able to “work across the aisle” in St. Paul, he responded with the word “compromise.” Indeed. There are other union pensioners in Minnesota, other school districts which need adequate monies, other concerned environmentalists, other infrastructure needs in the state.

I respect Don Slate’s goals. Another question which I asked Don: Can you leave room without slamming a door? He can.