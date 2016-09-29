Letter: In support of Lisa Leifeld

We would like to encourage all voters in Ward 3 to vote for Lisa Siebenaler Leifeld for city council. We have known Lisa for 10 years. Her heart has always been with Hastings and will continue once she is on the city council. As a bank service manager, Lisa is detailed oriented, able to discern facts and figures and determine what is financially best for our community to move forward. As detailed as she is, she has the vision to see what could be, dream large and think outside the box.