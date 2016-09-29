Letter: In support of Lisa Leifeld
We would like to encourage all voters in Ward 3 to vote for Lisa Siebenaler Leifeld for city council. We have known Lisa for 10 years. Her heart has always been with Hastings and will continue once she is on the city council. As a bank service manager, Lisa is detailed oriented, able to discern facts and figures and determine what is financially best for our community to move forward. As detailed as she is, she has the vision to see what could be, dream large and think outside the box.
She is able to pose the question, “what if.” We need council people who are visionaries, ask thoughtful questions, carefully attend to details and take Hastings to the future while maintaining the history and beauty of our city. Lisa has integrity. She will get answers and work for her constituents. Most importantly, Lisa is a people person. She thoroughly enjoys listening to people and hearing their concerns, their stories. She has the ability to put others first and get answers to their questions. A vote for Lisa Siebenaler Leifeld is a vote for the future.