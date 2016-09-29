Letter: Thanks to staff at Augustana

If you are finding yourself in a situation of placing a loved one in a nursing home, please let me recommend Augustana Health Care Center. Many care for residents beyond it just being a job, and they care about the families! If there is EVER an issue, regardless of how small, it is immediately addressed.

Let me also mention key people that showed LOTS of love to my mother: Morgan, a former CNA, cared so much she came to see our mother in her last days. Lynne, Lem Lem, Amanda, Rochelle: Augustana is very lucky to have you! And the nurses? My goodness, Michelle, Theresa K., Chaz: what you have done for mom is priceless to me! I know I’m missing a few names, please excuse me for that.

On Aug. 15, the Lord decided it was time for my mother, Missie Leach, to join Him and her husband, Galen Leach, in heaven. During the few days prior to her passing, either my sister, myself or my daughter were by mom’s side. What I observed during that time frame left me in awe! The love and compassion shown to mom, my sister and I and the rest of our family was beyond reproach! Janet in Activities even came and sang hymns to mom, which seemed to relax her. And Pastor Gordon, love and compassion flows from the Lord to all around him.

Again, I cannot recommend Augustana Health Care Center highly enough! Just walk in there – you will see people where their job is MUCH more than a job – it is a ministry! Thank you Augustana for loving my mother and caring for her so thoroughly for me! Knowing all of you has changed me as a person for the better!

Then the challenging part of taking care of mom once she passed was made so much easier with the help of Wise Funeral Home. They truly went above and beyond in working with us. They are NOT just in a business, but a ministry, of helping people at a challenging time! I cannot recommend them highly enough. Even though mom had chosen to be cremated, Mike fixed mom up for us to see one final time. What an incredible place and compassionate people.