Letter: In support of Lisa Leifeld

Lisa Leifeld not only grew up in Hastings and graduated from Hastings High School, but she chose to stay here, raise a family and work in town each day, serving members of our community with their financial needs. This kind of real-world, private sector business experience, coupled with her years of volunteerism and exceptional interpersonal skills, will give us a well-rounded perspective on the council.

If you know Lisa, she is genuinely interested in what people have to say and will follow up until she can get answers to questions. She wants to be our voice at Hastings City Hall, and will frequently update Ward 3 residents on how our tax dollars are being spent, in addition to answering calls and emails from constituents.

I’m especially impressed by her Positive Plan for Hastings, which focuses on economic development, opportunities for youth, and keeping Hastings beautiful. Lisa Leifeld will be ready to serve on day one when she joins the Hastings City Council in January, and I know she will be an excellent representative for Ward 3 and the entire Hastings community. Please join me in voting for Lisa Leifeld for Hastings City Council on Nov. 8.