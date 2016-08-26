Letter: Summer’s not over yet

Hot enough for you? Good. Despite various messages coming at us, the calendar supports the idea there is plenty of summer ahead. The back-to-school ads are in the paper and on TV, the Booya signs are out two months early and a weather forecaster made mention of “a touch of fall” coming next week.

I want to encourage us all, including myself, to hang on and do not let these messages rob us of the times we have and the summer we so treasure in Minnesota. Savor the days we have now. As it has been said, “Tomorrow has enough trouble.”