Letter: Hastings is full of kind people

Kudos to the kindness of the people of Hastings! On July 27, I suffered a severe injury during a bicycle ride on Canon Street. No sooner was I down when a very caring man came from his house across the street to see if he could help me. Shortly after that a jogger came along and offered his services. He called the ambulance and my husband, and stayed with me until they arrived. He even assisted my husband with loading the bike in the back of our vehicle (I am calling him “Dear John” from Century Drive). The kindness didn’t end there. The Hastings EMT staff were terrific. They were as gentle as they could possibly be. Thanks to Brandon and the rest of the crew. In addition, many of the cars passing by offered their assistance. Makes me proud to live in this community!