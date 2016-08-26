Letter: In support of Jason Lewis

Jason Lewis has to be shaking things up. His opposition is suggesting that he does not favor a strong military, which is simply not true.

For years Minnesotans and citizens everywhere have heard him rally about the lack of readiness in all branches of the armed forces, against the cuts that have caused ships and air wings to be undermanned, how a lack of spare parts have disabled tanks, helicopters and all kinds of fighting vehicles and, most importantly, how leadership and strategic thinking needs to be part of every-day support for our military, their families and our vets.

It is possible that the accusers have never heard Jason talk on the subject. Then again, they could just be lying.

I have heard Jason and I know “Minnesota’s Mr. Right” and the last thing he could be weak on is the defense of this nation.