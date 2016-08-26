Letter: In support of Angie Craig

Responding to Sharon Peterson’s letter (which I read while waiting to see a film at the Hastings Theater), I want to talk about Republican congressional candidate Jason Lewis because of his contradicting policies. Lewis has supported the isolationist policies of Senator Rand Paul and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the past but yet wants to spend more on the military. This kind of seems senseless, because why would you need an army that is not going to be used? And there is more. Lewis has aligned politically behind the policies of Rand’s father in former Congressman Ron Paul. Over the years, Ron Paul has called for the end of Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and public education. Based on his viewpoints, Lewis would join right-wing Tea Party caucuses such as the Republican Liberty Caucus and Republican Freedom Caucus that have shut down the government, caused gridlock in Washington D.C., and have fought constantly against the former Republican house speaker in John Boehner.

What needs to be understood is that the Republican party has gone very far to the right. That is why they chose Jason Lewis even though he does not live in the district. Even the chair of CD 2’s Republican party is aligned with Tea Party and Liberty Caucus in Matt Kowalski.

Do I think Angie Craig was the best candidate the Democrats could have ran? No. But, I know she is less likely to be an ideologue and understands CD 2 is a swing district. And this will be a nail-biter of a race because of a third-party candidate that could take up to 10 percent of the ballot. But, understand this. The last thing CD 2 needs is a Michele Bachmann type of Representative like Lewis, so I urge for united support of Moderates, Liberals, Independents, Centrists and Democrats to support Craig for Congress this November.