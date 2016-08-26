Letter: City should not have opted out of drop homes

I am saddened by the Hastings City Council’s decision to opt out of the drop home option for residence. Since when is Hastings’ standard of leadership to follow Cottage Grove and Woodbury? Why would we ask them and not the citizens in our community who are struggling with these issues every day? I am so sad for the citizens of Hastings who want to grow old here. The city council put Woodbury’s and Cottage Grove’s perception of what a drop home would look like ahead of the consideration of the aging journey of our citizens. I love this community, and everyone who knows me knows that, but today I am ashamed.

I have an 86-year-old mother-in-law who lives in Illinois and is becoming more isolated every day. We are her closest family, but the layout of our home makes it impossible to move her in with us. We had hoped to move her into a drop home on our property so she could have her family and her independence, too. Our story is not unique, and stories like ours will only increase over the next 15 years. So our older citizens will move away, but thanks to the city council, the residential property will look nice.

You didn’t ask my opinion before you made this choice, but you have my opinion now. Cottage Grove and Woodbury, for heaven’s sake!

Not your finest hour, Hastings.